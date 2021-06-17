Subjectivist victory ‘one of greatest days of my life’, says Barry Hearn
Sports promoter Barry Hearn described Subjectivist’s win in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot as “one of the greatest days of my life”.
Hearn, credited with revolutionising darts and snooker and heavily involved in the boxing industry as founder of Matchroom Sport, was present on course with his wife, Susan – the brainchild behind Mascalls Stud which bred the Mark Johnston-trained winner.
He tweeted: “Sometimes dreams do come true!! Subjectivist wins the Ascot Gold cup. Without doubt one of the greatest days of my life. So proud of my wife Susan who bred the horse at her Mascalls Stud. Thanks to Mark Johnston and all the connections – an unforgettable day.”
Speaking to ITV Racing Hearn said: “It’s taken 40 years to be an overnight success!
“The amount of work that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t see, staying up late at night, getting up early in the morning, having a disaster here and there but sticking to the job, saying you love the business and love the horses I breed.
“She has the mare, Reckoning, who throws up winner after winner, Sir Ron (Priestley) runs on Saturday (in the Hardwicke), Alba Rose is coming out soon, there’s a two-year-old with Mark Johnston – I’m very proud of her.
“It’s a very tough game, but days like today make it all worthwhile.”
Susan Hearn said: “It’s normally known as Barry Hearn’s stud, but it is actually me who does all the work! This is unbelievable and I still can’t believe it.”