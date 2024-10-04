Subsequent events delight Balding at Ascot

Subsequent notched his fourth victory of the season when striking with ease in the BetMGM Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot.

It may have taken Andrew Balding’s progressive three-year-old three starts to get off the mark, but since breaking his duck he has not looked back.

Having scaled the handicap ratings and gone so close in the Mallard at Doncaster last month, he stepped into Listed company and took the rise in class in his stride in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

Sent off the 13-8 favourite, he was always in touch with those at the head of proceedings and having travelled into the home straight full of running, sauntered his way to the front before being pushed out for a two-and-a-half-length success.

Balding said: “I was very happy with that and he has done nothing but improve all year. He is going to be a very fun horse next year, I’m looking forward to him and I think he will make into a nice stayer.

“Obviously the next step will be a Group Three which will probably be next year, but we will see how he winters and handicaps I guess are still a possibility as well. We will see what next season brings.

“Today is a nice way to finish for the season.”

Murphy made it a double when William Knight’s Holkham Bay (4-1) edged out Garfield Shadow to shade the BetMGM Handicap, while Rossa Ryan warmed up for his ParisLongchamp rides on Bluestocking and Kinross by steering Hutchence (5-2 joint favourite) to a commanding victory in the Colliers Handicap.

Also on the card there was an exciting finish to the BetmMGM Novice Stakes as William Haggas’ Cracksman filly Russian Crescendo (3-1) outbattled John and Thady Gosden’s Fireblade – a sibling to the dual Champion Stakes scorer – with just a neck separating the duo.