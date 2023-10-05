Suitable ground could see Onesto line up on Champions Day

Ground conditions are likely to be the deciding factor in whether Onesto will contest the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Fabrice Chappet’s stable star struck Group One gold in the Grand Prix de Paris last year before being narrowly beaten in the Irish Champion Stakes and disappointing in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

This year he did not make his comeback until August and while he was well held on his return to Leopardstown for the Irish Champion under Frankie Dettori, he bounced back to his very best to finish third behind Ace Impact and Westover in the Arc on Sunday.

Connections have the option of sending Onesto to California for a tilt at the Breeders’ Cup Turf next month – but with the weather forecast looking favourable at this stage, a trip across the Channel for British Champions Day also remains on the table.

Chappet said: “It depends on the ground. We are keeping an eye on the British Champion in case the ground will be suitable, good or good to soft. He would not go if it’s softer than that, otherwise he will go to the Breeders’ Cup.

“For us it was not a big a surprise (how well he ran in the Arc). He has been running good for most of his life and last time in Ireland things just didn’t go his way, otherwise he has run very good races.”

Wherever Onesto runs next, he can look forward to beginning his future career as a stallion in 2024.

“At this moment we are going for one of the two (Ascot or Breeders’ Cup) and next year he is going to stud,” Chappet added.