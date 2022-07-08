Summer special from Flotus on the Knavesmire

Flotus asserted her authority with a cosy victory in the Group Three William Hill Summer Stakes at York.

Dropping in class and back to fillies-only company after finishing third in the Commonwealth Cup, Flotus was sent off the 9-4 favourite for the six-furlong feature.

Silvestre de Sousa kept a tight hold through the early exchanges as Gale Force Maya set the gallop, but when he allowed Flotus to stride on, she soon grabbed the race by the scruff of the neck.

Adaay To Remember and Gale Force Maya tried their best to get back on terms, but the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Flotus was too good, coming home a length and three-quarters clear.

Just a neck separated the second and third, with a further length back to fourth-placed Teresa Mendoza.

Coral make Flotus a 6-1 chance from 8s for the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood, while she is 12-1 with the same firm for the One Nunthorpe Stakes back on the Knavesmire next month.

Ed Crisford said: “That was very straightforward. Obviously she was coming here off the back of a very good run at Ascot, she ran a huge race and it was nice to see her come here and win today.

“She’s had a Group Three win and that’s what we were looking for. She’s done it really, really nicely. She likes the quick ground, the track here suited her well.

“I’ll talk to Silvestre, but he said five (furlongs) wouldn’t be a problem as she’s just so quick.

“We might come back here, she’s entered in the Nunthorpe, or we might go to Goodwood. We’ll speak to the owners and see.”