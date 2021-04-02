Summerghand pips Exalted Angel in Sprint thriller

Summerghand got up in the dying strides to snatch the Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes at Lingfield

Wearing a visor for the first time, Summerghand pegged back Exalted Angel on the line in the hands of Adam Kirby in a driving finish to the six-furlong heat.

Aberama Gold got a flier from his rail draw and took the field along with Tone The Barone, Exalted Angel and Highland Dress all handy.

The field spread wide on the turn for home with the race very much up for grabs.

Summerghand (6-1), trained by David O’Meara, got into top gear in the final furlong though, edging out Exalted Angel by a head to land his first success since the Stewards’ Cup last summer.

The seven-year-old was making a swift reappearance having contested the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster last Saturday.

Kirby said: “He’s a horse with a lot of ability and a good bit of class.

“Unfortunately, last time at Doncaster he didn’t get the rub and at Wolverhampton before that gave the winner a lot of weight. He was due to win.

I think the visor put a bit of an edge on Summerghand

“I was content in my position following Brian The Snail. I decided to pull out and luckily a horse stopped at just the right time when I was about to start my run.

“I therefore didn’t lose too much ground and it worked out well. I think the visor put a bit of an edge on Summerghand.

“Full credit to David O’Meara and his team. Hopefully, we continue to have a bit of luck together.

“It’s great to have a winner on Finals Day.”