Sumo Sam digs deep for Park Hill glory

Sumo Sam backed up her Goodwood stroll with a gutsy display in the Betfred Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes at Doncaster.

The three-year-old made virtually all as a 25-1 chance in the Lillie Langtry Stakes last month, thriving on very testing conditions to come home an eight-and-a-half-length winner.

The bookmakers made her the 4-1 joint-favourite on Town Moor and Rossa Ryan was not allowed anywhere near as much rope as Tom Marquand was permitted at Goodwood.

She did hold a three-length advantage turning into the straight but looked a sitting duck as eventual third Lmay and runner-up One Evening put down strong challenges.

They could not quite get by Sumo Sam, though, as she prevailed by a length and a half in the colours carried to victory by Snurge in the 1990 St Leger for the Paul Cole stable, who now shares his licence with his son, Oliver.

Betfair trimmed the winner to 10-1 from 16s for the Fillies & Mares race at Ascot on Champions Day.

Oliver Cole said: “She got a bit lonely out in front and then dug deep. She’s a very classy filly and very, very tough and very, very game.

“It was seriously impressive, wasn’t it? Two furlongs out you thought she might fall in a hole, but she was ultra-fit and in very good form and very fresh.

“That (soft) ground seems to be important to her. It’s not as soft as it was at Goodwood, but nothing much is.

“She’s potentially a Cup horse for the future. A couple of furlongs out you thought she was beaten and she pulled it out – it’s pretty incredible what she’s done. I’m taken aback really for words.”

Regarding the future, he added: “She could potentially (go to Ascot), or there’s the Prix de Royallieu in France. She’s entered in that and you normally get soft ground, so that’s a definite possibility.”