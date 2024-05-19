Sunway on track for Chantilly Classic bid

The Prix du Jockey Club remains the aim for Sunway despite David Menuisier’s star colt suffering defeat when on trial for the Chantilly Classic at Saint-Cloud recently.

Always held in the highest regard by his connections, he finished ahead of 2000 Guineas runner-up Rosallion when second in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last year before going on to end his two-year-old campaign with Group One triumph in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.

Having blown away the cobwebs at ParisLongchamp in the early part of the 2024 season, the son of Galiway returned to the scene of his finest hour for the Group Three Prix Greffulhe.

Although beaten a neck in what is regarded a key French Derby trial, Sunway’s handler has confirmed the colt remains on track to compete in the 10-furlong contest on June 2.

“He has come out his race at Saint-Cloud really well and we are going to prepare him for the Prix du Jockey Club now and hopefully he can keep improving. Chantilly is still the plan,” said Menuisier.

The handler is also keen to see if he can register a group-level victory with Sirona this term, having seen the four-year-old finish a close-up third on her stable bow in Lingfield’s Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes.

With options amongst her own sex limited, the Sussex-based Frenchman is envisaging taking on open company sooner rather than later, with a trip to Haydock a possibility for the daughter of Soldier Hollow.

“I was delighted with her. She ran a bit fresh and was a bit keen but she showed her true potential and it was great,” continued Menuisier.

“Hopefully we can secure a Group race with her and see how much improvement we can get out of her.

“She’s not easy to place because I would like to stay against fillies but it is not always that easy. She could possibly go to Haydock for the John of Gaunt against the colts and that is one option amongst several really.”