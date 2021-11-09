Super seven remain in Morgiana mix

Sharjah, Saldier and Abacadabdras, the last three winners of the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle, are all among seven remaining confirmations for Sunday’s Grade One at Punchestown

Sharjah was successful in 2018 when beating then stablemate Faugheen and he has also won a Galway Hurdle, two Matheson Hurdles at Leopardstown and finished second twice in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Saldier is still only seven but at the time of his win in 2019, he looked set to be a huge player in the championship events.

Unfortunately injuries have played a part since then but, like Sharjah, he won a Galway Hurdle under a big weight and followed up in a Grade Three at Tipperary last time out.

Saldier provided Willie Mullins with a ninth successive win in the Grade One and only Gordon Elliott’s Abacadabras prevented him from making it 10 last year.

An early faller in the Champion Hurdle, he stepped up in trip at the Grand National meeting to win the Aintree Hurdle and was subsequently fourth to Honeysuckle at Punchestown.

Mullins could also run two top-class mares in Echoes In Rain and Stormy Ireland while Elliott has also entered Zanahiyr, winner of the WKD Hurdle at Down Royal on his reappearance.

Zanahiyr could run in the Morgiana Hurdle following an easy win at Down Royal (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Joseph O’Brien’s Lismullen Hurdle winner Darasso is the only contender not trained by Mullins or Elliott.

Gavin Cromwell’s Albert Bartlett winner Vanillier is a possible runner in the Liam & Valerie Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase having run a sound race to finish third on his chasing debut over a trip short of his best.

“He’s in at the weekend at Punchestown, in the Florida Pearl, and we’ll see what the ground is like,” said Cromwell.

“He’s in good nick, he worked this morning and he might go there.

“The first run sharpened him up no end so we’d be hopeful the next day when we step up in trip with him.”

Telmesomethinggirl was one of Rachael Blackmore’s winners at Cheltenham (Michael Steele/PA) (PA Archive)

Elliott could run Fancy Foundations and Run Wild Fred while Noel Meade’s Sixshooter and John McConnell’s Streets Of Doyen are among nine entries.

Mullins looks to hold an extremely strong hand in the Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle with Elimay, Gauloise and My Sister Sarah among 13 entries.

Also engaged are Henry de Bromhead’s Cheltenham Festival winner Telmesomethinggirl, Coral Cup victor Heaven Help Us and Peter Fahey’s Royal Kahala.