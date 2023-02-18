Shishkin was back on form at Ascot (Steven Paston/PA)
18 February 2023

Super Shishkin spreadeagles Ascot Chase field

By NewsChain Sport
18 February 2023

Shishkin proved himself to be back to his brilliant best with a comprehensive victory in the Betfair Ascot Chase.

Nicky Henderson’s gelding was at one point an unstoppable force in the two-mile division, but he was pulled up when the favourite in the Queen Mother Champion Chase last season.

A comeback run in the Tingle Creek this season also ended in defeat, but stepped up in trip under Nico de Boinville, he showed all of his ability, winning at a canter to cross the line 16 lengths to the good at odds of 2-1.

With last year’s winner Fakir D’oudairies beaten some way out, it was a duel between Shishkin and Pic D’Orhy turning into the straight.

However, the latter had no answer when Shishkin kicked up a gear, with the winner now 5-4 from 7-2 with Betfair for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Five former US police officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

world news

Still no evidence of a crime over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, say police

news

Nicola Sturgeon announces plan to resign, saying the ‘time is now’ to go

news