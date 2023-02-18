Super Shishkin spreadeagles Ascot Chase field
Shishkin proved himself to be back to his brilliant best with a comprehensive victory in the Betfair Ascot Chase.
Nicky Henderson’s gelding was at one point an unstoppable force in the two-mile division, but he was pulled up when the favourite in the Queen Mother Champion Chase last season.
A comeback run in the Tingle Creek this season also ended in defeat, but stepped up in trip under Nico de Boinville, he showed all of his ability, winning at a canter to cross the line 16 lengths to the good at odds of 2-1.
With last year’s winner Fakir D’oudairies beaten some way out, it was a duel between Shishkin and Pic D’Orhy turning into the straight.
However, the latter had no answer when Shishkin kicked up a gear, with the winner now 5-4 from 7-2 with Betfair for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox