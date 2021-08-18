Super six at York for Copper Knight

Copper Knight and David Allan (centre, blue) gallop to victory in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap at York (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:17pm, Wed 18 Aug 2021
Copper Knight landed a sixth course success at York when taking the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap, the opening race of the four-day Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival.

Tim Easterby’s seven-year-old showed blistering speed to spring an 18-1 surprise in the sprint over five and a half furlongs.

A winner over the five furlongs on this course in May, Copper Knight was quickly away from stall three on the far side and soon leading the pack under David Allan.

The Sir Prancealot gelding galloped home to record a 10th career success by three-quarters of a length from Live In The Moment. Hurricane Ivor was a neck away in third and Jawwaal a head back in fourth.

He's an absolute star and we'll look at the Portland (at Doncaster) maybe

Easterby said: “He’s a wonderful horse. Dave said he’s not felt like that for a long time.

“He likes that good ground and just coasted along. He got a nice tow into it and it was brilliant to watch.

“I don’t train him really – he trains himself. He lobs away out the back, canters round and you don’t do anything fancy with him.

“He’s an absolute star and we’ll look at the Portland (at Doncaster) maybe.

“He was in on Saturday at Chester, but he won’t run there now – he’s earned his corn now.”

