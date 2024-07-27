Super Soumillon bags another King George – and he is not done yet

Christophe Soumillon has his sights on one day conquering Epsom, after proudly riding his way onto the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes roll of honour for a second time aboard the giant-killing Goliath.

It is 18 years since the decorated Belgian steered Hurricane Run to victory in the race in the colours of Michael Tabor for master trainer Andre Fabre.

And while that victory aboard the reigning Arc hero was hard-fought up the Ascot home straight, his latest French raider turned the Berkshire track’s summer highlight into a procession.

Whereas in 2006 he struggled to take in the magnitude of the occasion, this time around, aboard Francis-Henri Graffard’s 25-1 shot, Soumillon was able to savour every moment as he sauntered to victory.

He said: “It’s a different feeling to Hurricane Run because he was an Arc winner and one of the big favourites.

“There was a big fight in the straight that day and today was a different feeling because I was travelling up the straight without anyone by my side. It was a very comfortable race and I knew at the two-furlong marker the game was over for the others.

“There was a lot of things going on and I couldn’t appreciate the victory on Hurricane Run for what it was. The new story is here and I am so proud.”

Such was Goliath’s dominance, Soumillon simply found himself waiting for the right moment to unleash his strong-travelling partner.

With his sons watching on, he had time to salute the crowd in the closing stages as the four-year-old went one place better than his second in the Hardwicke Stakes, stunning a field featuring six Group One winners with over 50 victories between them.

“When I came in the straight I was cruising behind William Buick (Rebel’s Romance) and Ryan Moore (Auguste Rodin), I knew Rossa (Ryan, on Bluestocking) was behind me but I didn’t worry about him as I was cruising,” continued Soumillon.

“When I took him out he just accelerated on the bit very easily and I didn’t want to take the front too early but when I asked him to go, he just switched gear.

“Francis did an amazing job with him and he worked amazingly well last week which gave me and Francis a great opportunity to come here today – everybody knows the UK is the hardest place to win a race, especially with French horses.

“You are always doing your best to come over here with the best horse in the race and everything was perfect today and he won like the best horse in the race.”

He added: “It’s a great achievement for everybody and I have my sons here today, hopefully they are very proud of that.

“When you are young and you win big races, you think it will happen five or 10 times, but when you are old like me today, you realise you have to enjoy every moment of it. For me today, it is just pleasure and happiness.”

Aged 43, some would describe Soumillon as entering the twilight of his career. However, he served a timely reminder of the talent that makes him a go-to jockey around the globe with his stylish handling of Graffard’s gelding.

Not ready to contemplate hanging up his saddle just yet and having landed one of Britain’s best races once again, he has his eye on finally claiming Britain’s ultimate prize.

“My dream is to one day win the Epsom Derby, so if anyone wants to give me a good ride one time, I would be very happy with that,” he added, issuing a plea to any trainer with a Classic contender on their hands.

“I have ridden many big races in my life and the Kentucky Derby was one which was amazing. For me the Epsom Derby is the toughest race I have ridden in and I have enough experience now to understand how it works – you need a champion horse to win it.

“We’ll see, I’m not done, there’s plenty under my belt and I’ll keep going until my head tells me stop.”