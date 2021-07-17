Super Sprint delight for Hannon with Gubbass

Richard Hannon is gaining ground on his father having notched up his fourth victory in the Weatherbys Super Sprint through Gubbass at Newbury

Richard senior retired with seven victories in the race where a two-year-old’s weight is determined by how much they cost at the sales – which highlighted his knack of finding a bargain.

It turns out the apple has not fallen far from the tree, as 12 months on from the victory of Happy Romance 12 months ago – who returned on the same card to win the Hackwood Stakes this time – Hannon unleashed what could be a potentially smart juvenile.

Winner of his debut at Leicester, Hannon decided to skip Royal Ascot and it paid dividends, coming home half a length clear of stablemate Symphony Perfect to win at 4-1 for Sean Levey.

Delmona finished third, with Guilded fourth and 100-1 chance Adnaan fifth.

“We’ve always liked him a lot, we didn’t go to Ascot because he was growing – but he’s a very good horse,” said Hannon.

“He’s by a sire (Mehmas) who is getting very good horses, but my worry today was lack of experience and halfway through I thought he was going to finish eighth. But his class pulled him through. The filly ran well in second, too.

He'll probably go to the Richmond at Goodwood now, I've put him in the Gimcrack as well

“He’ll probably go to the Richmond at Goodwood now, I’ve put him in the Gimcrack as well.

“He just wasn’t right before Ascot and was working moderately, there was no point going to Ascot if he wasn’t working very well and this race came at the right time in terms of Goodwood.

“He’s a very good two-year-old, no question, only time will tell if he’s more than that. He will probably get further, as the further he went the better he was going.”

Hannon, who won the Group One Falmouth Stakes recently, added: “It’s been a good few weeks, but days like today are vital for everyone.

“Races like this, for the smaller owner, it is their day and it’s very important they have their day. There’s room for everyone.”