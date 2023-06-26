Superlative date on Fahey’s Mind for Golden

Chesham third Golden Mind is being primed for a step up in class, with the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket’s July meeting on Richard Fahey’s radar.

The North Yorkshire handler is looking to get on the scoresheet at the meeting after hitting the bar with regularity at Royal Ascot.

Golden Mind’s goal could be the seven-furlong Group Two contest won last year by Isaac Shelby, who went on to finish a short-neck runner-up in the French 2000 Guineas at ParisLongchamp.

The Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum-owned juvenile, a son of Classic winner Galileo Gold, won a Leicester maiden on his second outing before beaten three-quarters of a length by Snellen in the Chesham.

“Golden Mind is learning,” said Fahey. “He travelled a little bit better than he did last time, so he is learning with racing experience.

“He is the grandest horse – he’s horizontal now, the most laid-back character. I’m sure he will improve again. The Superlative or something like that would be in the thinking.

“It is too early in his career to say whether he’s a Classic horse next year, but he has plenty of potential still. I haven’t given up on him.”

With Malc runner-up in the Norfolk, Pretty Crystal a close-up fifth in the Albany and Midnight Affair just out of the money in the Queen Mary, it proved a frustrating Royal Ascot for the Malton handler.

“They ran respectable really,” Fahey said. “I was happy enough. No trainer is ever going to be happy not to get a win there. It didn’t happen, but onwards and upwards.”

Despite being an impressive winner on his Carlisle debut, Malc was sent off at the dismissive odds of 66-1 for his second start in the Norfolk, and found only Valiant Force too good.

Fahey said: “That was a good run. I was pleased with that. He will either go for the July Stakes and will probably get and entry in the Group One in France (Prix Morny at Deauville). He looks like a step up to six (furlongs) is where he wants to go.

“If one horse was disappointing, it was the one in the Coventry (Emperor’s Son). He maybe just bounced a bit from a harder race than he probably wanted when he won at Carlisle on his debut.”

Pretty Crystal, who tidily won a Ripon novice on her first start, was similarly an unconsidered 33-1 chance in the Group Three Albany, where she finished fifth to Porta Fortuna, beaten three and a half lengths.

“We were pleased with her in the Albany,” added the trainer. “She probably just wasn’t savvy enough for the race.

She's a smart filly and I really like her. She'll progress again. With that type of filly, I'd like to see how she is before making any concrete plans, but she is a sweet filly.

“I think I would have preferred to have been drawn a little bit lower, as it all happened away from her. She did hit the front this side and just pricked her ears a little bit.

“She’ll improve again. She’s a smart filly and I really like her. She’ll progress again. With that type of filly, I’d like to see how she is before making any concrete plans, but she is a sweet filly.”

Midnight Affair was the one that got away after missing the break in the five-furlong Queen Mary, eventually finishing over seven lengths behind Crimson Advocate.

Fahey added: “Midnight Affair half missed a beat and was in the stalls a long time. She just didn’t jump and run. I’m afraid at Ascot, if everything doesn’t slot in place, you don’t win.

“You can give weight, but you can’t give head-starts. She was playing catch-up and never caught them, so it was a bit frustrating. I am frustrated, as we have a bunch of nice horses.”