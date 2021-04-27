Supremacy aiming to advertise Commonwealth Cup claims at Ascot

Supremacy will try to boost his already strong claims for the Commonwealth Cup when he makes his seasonal reappearance in the Qipco British Champions Series horseracinghof.com Pavilion Stakes at Ascot

The Clive Cox-trained colt had a tremendous juvenile campaign, winning the Group Two Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and the Group One Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket. He has to carry a 4lb penalty on Wednesday, for the latter success.

Supremacy was beaten on his racecourse debut last season, and Cox is pleased to be able to run him before next month’s Group One at the Royal meeting, for which he is ante-post favourite at around 9-2.

“I’m delighted that it’s this year and not last, with the chance to have a prep and not go to Ascot first time out,” said the Lambourn trainer.

“He’s done really well, but this is very much his first step back, and he comes to himself when it gets a bit warmer – so while I’m pleased we’re back in action, it is very much his first step of the year.

“He’s a wonderful horse and he’s got such an amazing temperament for a sprinter, which is why I’m really pleased we’ve got a chance to have a trial race in the build-up to Royal Ascot. That is where we’re looking for him to come to the boil 100 per cent.

“I really don’t know if we’ll run him again before Ascot. I’m very happy we’ve got a chance to run on some quick ground. A lot of these horses have been running through the winter and have had recent runs.

“This is his first step back with a penalty. I’m looking forward to getting him back on track.”

Method makes his seasonal bow for Martyn Meade (PA Archive)

Apollo One, Mighty Gurkha and Saint Lawrence are among those taking on Supremacy – but Method will disappointingly miss the race.

Trainer Martyn Meade had been looking forward to the seasonal reappearance of his dual winner, but has ruled him out following unsatisfactory blood test results. He is now set to go for the Sandy Lane Stakes at

“I’m really disappointed because we aimed for this race as the start of his campaign,” Meade told Sky Sports Racing

“I think he’s such a good horse, we can’t risk him I’m afraid. It’s nothing serious – I’ve erred on the side of caution.

“I think we’re going to go for the Sandy Lane at Haydock, which is not until May 22. The Commonwealth Cup is what we’re focusing on, and I think the Sandy Lane would be an ideal prep race for him going into Ascot on June 18.”

Haqeeqy impressed with his Lincoln victory (PA Wire)

Haqeeqy steps up to Listed company for the Charlie Waller Trust Paradise Stakes, after winning the Lincoln Handicap in eyecatching fashion on only his sixth career start.

The four-year-old, by Lope De Vega, produced a decisive turn of foot to win going away by a length and a half at Doncaster last month.

Trainer John Gosden feels this is the right opportunity for Haqeeqy on the back of that victory.

“He did it well. He finished off that race very strongly, and that’s an obvious step to go to a Listed from a race like that,” he said.

Sir Busker (white cap) claimed last year's Silver Royal Hunt Cup (PA Archive)

Sir Busker won the Silver Hunt Cup over the course and distance at the Royal meeting, and also covered himself in glory in two attempts in Group company.

Runner-up in the Celebration Mile, the William Knight-trained gelding was fourth to The Revenant in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in October.

Sam Hoskins, racing manager for owners Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds, said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing him run back. William is really pleased. He’s grown and has strengthened up even more during the winter.

“I’m sure he’ll come on for the run a little bit, but I’m hoping he’ll be bang there.

“It was a great performance in the QEII, and if he hadn’t have hung all the way across the track he may well have beaten Palace Pier for third.

“That was obviously very different ground to what it will be on Wednesday, but hopefully he’ll run a big race again.

“Ascot suits him perfectly. He likes to be ridden patiently. We won’t see him until late, hopefully.”

Marie’s Diamond, trained by Mark Johnston, won this race last year when it was staged at Newmarket in June because of the pandemic.

Richard Hannon is double-handed with Oh This Is Us and Qaysar, while Paul and Oliver Cole run their two-time Group-race scorer Duke Of Hazzard.