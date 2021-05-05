Supremacy provides ‘less than perfect’ blood test result

An unsatisfactory blood test has provided an explanation for Supremacy’s lacklustre performance in the Pavilion Stakes at Ascot.

The three-year-old was sent off 10-11 favourite for last week’s six-furlong contest, a recognised trial for the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot next month.

Supremacy already has winning top-level form – having completed a hat-trick of victories last season in Newmarket’s Middle Park Stakes – but his return this year was a disappointing one as he finished last of eight.

The outcome of a blood test has since shed some light on the uncharacteristically poor run.

Trainer Clive Cox said: “We have had a less than perfect blood result from him.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned in the hope of rectifying the situation, which was far below expectations.

“We’ve had many tests – and without having a complete conclusion yet, we’re hoping we can get him back on the right track.”

Supremacy was in fine shape in preparation for the race, allowing a helpful comparison between test results before and after his poor performance.

Cox added: “He’s a horse of such a high standard – undoubtedly we wouldn’t have been there if we hadn’t been happy with him.

“Although he’s got such a laid-back temperament and way about him, it’s a just a relief.

“It’s flagged up less than perfect, which wasn’t the case before.

“We’ve got a bit of time to decide what’s next, and hopefully that will become clear over the couple of weeks.”