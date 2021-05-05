Supremacy provides ‘less than perfect’ blood test result

Supremacy and Adam Kirby won the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket
Supremacy and Adam Kirby won the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:31pm, Wed 05 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

An unsatisfactory blood test has provided an explanation for Supremacy’s lacklustre performance in the Pavilion Stakes at Ascot.

The three-year-old was sent off 10-11 favourite for last week’s six-furlong contest, a recognised trial for the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot next month.

Supremacy already has winning top-level form – having completed a hat-trick of victories last season in Newmarket’s Middle Park Stakes – but his return this year was a disappointing one as he finished last of eight.

The outcome of a blood test has since shed some light on the uncharacteristically poor run.

Trainer Clive Cox said: “We have had a less than perfect blood result from him.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned in the hope of rectifying the situation, which was far below expectations.

“We’ve had many tests – and without having a complete conclusion yet, we’re hoping we can get him back on the right track.”

Supremacy was in fine shape in preparation for the race, allowing a helpful comparison between test results before and after his poor performance.

Although he's got such a laid-back temperament and way about him, it's a just a relief

Cox added: “He’s a horse of such a high standard – undoubtedly we wouldn’t have been there if we hadn’t been happy with him.

“Although he’s got such a laid-back temperament and way about him, it’s a just a relief.

“It’s flagged up less than perfect, which wasn’t the case before.

“We’ve got a bit of time to decide what’s next, and hopefully that will become clear over the couple of weeks.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Racing

Supremacy

PA