Sutton sits tight to steer Santos Blue to victory

Ben Sutton did his best John Wayne impression to win on Santos Blue at Wetherby, helping trainer Dan Skelton to a double at the course and a six-timer on the afternoon.

Sutton lost an iron between the second-last and the final flight in the William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap Hurdle and decided he would be better off with none than one.

It made for a rather uncomfortable finish for the amateur jockey, but it paid off as the 15-8 favourite beat Foster’sisland by two and a quarter lengths.

“All the way, he jumped so slick and quick, but at the second last he went one stride too long and I lost my right iron,” said Sutton.

“I saw the other horse come upsides and I knew there was one more to jump and I’ve seen on the TV recently guys riding with no irons and I knew there was no time to get it back, as I’d lose ground.

“I kicked it out and Harry (Skelton) always says legs and arms, so I squeezed with my legs and he came up for me and I just hoped he’d keep galloping, which he did. He’s an absolute legend.

“He’s owned and bred by my dad (Nick) and I’m sure he’s delighted – someone said I looked just like him riding a finish!

“That’s 12 winners for me now and three just this week.”

Mount Tempest was Skelton’s first winner at Wetherby in the William Hill Epic Value Handicap Chase.

He headed into his last race at Sandown with questions to answer but a change to forcing tactics saw him win there and he defied a 5lb rise with ease, winning by eight lengths as the 15-8 favourite under Fergus Gillard.

“He’s an improving horse but he has to have his mind made up for him, ridden from the front he’s a different proposition,” said Jason Fildes of owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing.

“We only ever put the blinkers on him at the racecourse. We came up here Charlie Hall day and rode him to get the trip and he just sulked.

“He likes to try to boss the race, hanging around at the back is no good for him.

“I thought Fergus gave him a super ride. Last time at Sandown, Harry (Skelton) did the same and I’d have thought now we know what he wants – two miles with cut in the ground – Dan can have a look for some nice races.

“This was a really nice pot to win (£25,000 race) and getting a bit of weight in ground like that is no bad thing. Dan’s record at Wetherby is very good.”

Sao Carlos showed a good attitude to open his account over obstacles at the second time of asking in the wetherbyracing.co.uk Maiden Hurdle.

A bumper winner in December 2022, he was having his first run for almost a year when fourth on his hurdling debut at Lingfield.

I loved how he went through the race, he gave me a real classy feel

Olly Murphy’s charge travelled sweetly until the second last but for half a furlong he was not responding to Gavin Sheehan’s urgings, as Goldwyn hit the front.

When the penny dropped, Sao Carlos began to power home and the 2-1 joint-favourite beat Spit Spot by a length and a quarter.

Sheehan said: “I loved how he went through the race, he gave me a really classy feel, but when he came off the bridle, it took a bit of time for the penny to drop.

“When I did ask him, he put his head down and galloped and it felt a good contest to me.”

Perculator (13-2) held off the late lunge of Stratton Oakmont to win the William Hill Daily Bet Boost Novices’ Handicap Hurdle by a neck for Mark Walford and Jamie Hamilton.

Harry Derham’s 2-1 favourite Jasmine Bliss won the closing bumper and will now head to Sandown for a Listed event.