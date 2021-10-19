Sweet success for Bradley with Deauville one-two
Nick Bradley Racing completed a successful raid on the Prix Zeddaan at Deauville with a one-two in the Listed contest – as Honey Sweet led home Hellomydarlin.
The Karl Burke-trained Honey Sweet, sent off at 6-1, appeared to enjoy the heavy ground as she pulled away in the final furlong to win by a length and a quarter under Cristian Demuro.
Behind her, in the same colours, was George Boughey’s Hellomydarlin – who already had useful Listed form as runner-up to Flotus at Ripon in August.
Bradley said: “I’m delighted – I thought it was a weaker race when (Andre Fabre’s) Trident was taken out.
“One of my horses (Honey Sweet) loved the ground – and I think the other one, Hellomydarlin, put up with the ground.
“They were both given great rides by their jockeys, and it was all very straightforward.”
I would think they will run again this season
Bradley’s string has had notable success both at home and abroad this season, with several trainers.
He added: “Hellomydarlin was third in the (Prix Robert) Papin and Honey Sweet has come fourth in a few good races in England, where the form has worked out really strong, so I’m delighted she won.
“I would think they will run again this season. I’d like to see them run again, so it’s just a case of deciding where.”
