Swift Lagardere return not ruled out for Luther

After failing to run up to expectations in the Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket, Luther is under consideration for a quick return to action in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

Visually impressive when claiming a second win from his first three starts in the Listed Ascendant Stakes at Haydock, the Charlie Fellowes-trained juvenile was well fancied on his step up to Group Two level on the Rowley Mile on Saturday, but finished a well-beaten fifth of seven runners.

Fellowes feels the undulating track was to blame for the Frankel colt’s below-par performance and he is eyeing a possible swift shot at redemption on Arc day this weekend.

“We obviously came away from Newmarket disappointed,” he said.

“He was (drawn) on the end again and I find with inexperienced two-year-olds, they always break a stride slowly when they don’t have horses either side of them. I think he broke a stride slowly and from then on he slightly always had the gun to his head.

“I thought he travelled into it nicely and then got very unbalanced going into the dip and I just think he hated the track. Maybe he needs a flat track, possibly around a bend.”

When asked whether the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on October 26 was an option, Fellowes added: “I’m not considering considering Doncaster, but there is a very faint possibility that he could run in the Lagardere.

“We’ll leave him in and possibly consider that. I think if he runs again this season that will be where he goes. We’ll make a call later this week.

“I don’t think he had a race the other day, so it wouldn’t worry me too much turning him out again.”

Another Fellowes inmate who could be bound for Paris is star sprinter Vadream, although she does hold an alternative engagement on home soil in Saturday’s Bengough Stakes at Ascot.

“Vadream is in the Bengough and the Prix de l’Abbaye and we’ll make a call closer to the time,” said the trainer.

“If the ground is good to soft over in France we won’t go there and will probably go to Ascot.”