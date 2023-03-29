Syd Hosie retains plenty of faith in Rock My Way

Rock My Way has two possible targets at Aintree as owner-trainer Syd Hosie looks ahead to a possible chasing career with his star five-year-old.

Hosie has been involved as an owner for many years with Colin Tizzard before entering the training ranks last year, saddling a handful of winners from his Dorset base.

Having earned a Grade Two success in a novice hurdle at Cheltenham in January, Rock My Way flew the flag for the yard in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival meeting and ran well for a long way before tiring behind Stay Away Fay, eventually being pulled up.

Hosie said: “The Albert Bartlett was a very good race this year. He ran really well for a long way, but just didn’t stay three miles.

“He is a nice horse, but he is five. There were two five-year-olds in the race, but I’m not making excuses.

“We have two options now, either the William Hill Handicap Hurdle at Aintree over two-miles-four (furlongs) – that is probably where we are going to head with him, then put him away – and there is the Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle, but that is a bit of an ask, being a Grade One.

“I’m more inclined to run him in the handicap.”

Rock May Way has the scope to go chasing, although Hosie will take his time before making a plan for next season and beyond.

He added: “I have two owners with him now (Nick Case and John Romans), so we will see how he summers and make a plan.

“He definitely has the scope to go over fences. To me, a horse like that, is going to be more natural over a fence – he’s going to do everything easier over a fence.

“He probably needs to strengthen up a little more.”