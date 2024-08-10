Tabiti takes the eye in Newmarket victory

Juddmonte could have a talented filly on their hands after Ralph Beckett unleashed the exciting Tabiti at Newmarket.

Sent off the well-backed 9-5 favourite for the opening Tattersalls Online £40,000 EBF ‘Newcomers” Maiden Fillies’ Stakes, the daughter of Kingman was always in full control in the hands of Rossa Ryan.

To the fore early, Tabiti was still travelling smoothly with three furlongs to run and saw off the challenge of the other Juddmonte runner in the contest, John and Thady Gosden’s Zanzoun, to run out a three-and-a-quarter-length winner.

It was a performance that pleased the filly’s rider, who suggested she had always promised plenty at home.

Ryan said: “She’s a lovely filly and relaxed really well in front. When Rab’s (Havlin) filly (Zanzoun) came to me on the other Juddmonte filly she quickened and she just got a bit lonely in front in the end.

“I got it easy and was able to wind it up from three and a half furlongs out as much as I wanted to.

“I was very pleased when I gave her a flick when Rab came to me a furlong out that she quickened and put it to bed quickly. She’s a nice filly.”

He added: “She’s ticked every box so far at home and here today. She can only improve and we will see what she can do. She has the pedigree to say she should get better with time and age so we will see.”

There was a thrilling finish to the JenningsBet Newmarket Nursery Handicap as Tom Dascombe’s Pappa Louis (2-1) edged out Richard Hannon’s fast-finishing Jet Packer by a short head.

The two-year-old was getting off the mark at the fourth attempt, with the youngster showing improved form since being gelded by his handler.

Dascombe said: “He’s been a bit of a tricky customer, but not in a bad way. I thought he was very good and he is bred for a mile and above and because he was physically ready we ran him early doors and he just could not do it.

“I got frustrated him and I gelded him and since I have done that he has finished second and first.

“I know he only scraped home today, but he is still a big baby. He will be a lovely three-year-old, but he just needs to grow up and not be such a softy. He will be all right in time.”