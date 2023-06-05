Tabor anticipating Derby double bid for Auguste Rodin

Auguste Rodin could drop back in trip after attempting to complete a Derby double at the Curragh, according to Michael Tabor.

Owned in partnership with John and Susan Magnier, Derrick Smith and Georg von Opel’s Westerberg racing operation, Tabor’s famous royal blue and orange disk silks were carried to victory at Epsom thanks to an imperious Ryan Moore ride.

The half-length margin of success over King Of Steel did not do justice to the superiority he had over his 13 rivals in giving trainer Aidan O’Brien a ninth Derby success, just weeks after the colt was beaten 22 lengths in the 2000 Guineas.

Tabor is now confident the son of Deep Impact will head for the Irish Derby.

He said: “It was really good. It was what we obviously hoped for. We thought he could do it and he did. We are all delighted, naturally. It was one of the great days.

“I would say he’ll go to the Irish Derby. I haven’t discussed it, but it’s common sense to say he definitely goes to the Irish Derby. Then we’ll bring him back in trip – a mile and a quarter – for some of those races.”

Tabor has always hankered for a Triple Crown. The last colt to win the Guineas, Derby and St Leger was Nijinsky in 1970 and connections had hoped Auguste Rodin could replicate the feat.

However, although the middle leg has been won, Tabor feels that stepping up to a mile and three-quarters for the final Classic at Doncaster in September will now be ruled out.

“He won’t go to the St Leger,” he added. “In my mind, that Triple Crown dream is over. A St Leger horse is not what we are looking for, once he can’t do a Triple Crown.”

The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp in October could be a future consideration, along with the Breeders’ Cup meeting at Santa Anita in November.

Tabor added: “It is a long way before the end of the year. We’ll see how he is. It could be the Arc, but the ground could be against him, although he won on soft as a two-year-old.

“We’ve even got the Breeders’ Cup as an option on the turf. We’ll see how he goes and have those discussions, I’m sure.”