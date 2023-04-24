Tahiyra ‘in great form’ – but no decision yet on Newmarket

Dermot Weld will give Tahiyra a workout later this week before determining whether or not she will take her place in the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday week.

The Aga Khan’s beautifully-bred daughter of Siyouni is vying for favouritism with Meditate for the fillies’ Classic at Newmarket, having beaten Aidan O’Brien’s multiple Group One winner in a strong renewal of the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

That two-and-a-quarter-length victory, her second in two starts, came on her last run in September, with Meditate subsequently franking the form when taking the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland in November.

Pat Downes, who manages the Aga Khan’s Irish studs, reported Tahiyra in fine fettle ahead of a possible run on the Rowley Mile.

He said: “She is in great form and had a great winter, and we are very happy with her.

“Dermot has been keeping all his options open until he couldn’t – until he has to make a final decision. And that’s pretty much where we’re at.

“She will be doing a bit of work this week and I would imagine after this week we will be making a decision as to where she is likely to go.

“Meditate more than franked the form of the Moyglare in the Breeders’ Cup and she is very exciting. We are really looking forward to seeing her run again and see what happens from two to three.”

A half-sister to Tarnawa, who won the Prix Vermeille, Prix de l’Opera and the Breeders’ Cup Turf for Weld in 2020, Tahiyra has abundant stamina in her pedigree.

However, she showed plenty of speed in taking the seven-furlong Moyglare and may not prove herself to be an Oaks filly.

Downes added: “We couldn’t be happier with her – she’s in a very good place and we’re really pleased with her.

“We will take it one step at a time. Her sister maybe stayed better than we would have expected her to do, and as Dermot correctly said, Tahiyra shows more speed than Tanarwa did, so what her optimum trip will be in due course I really wouldn’t be able to say at this stage.”