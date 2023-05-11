Tahiyra in top form after Newmarket, but next run yet to be decided

Dermot Weld reports Tahiyra to have returned from Newmarket in good form following her brave second in the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

Making just her third start in the one-mile Classic, the daughter of Siyouni was sent off the 6-4 favourite in the hands of Chris Hayes and belied her trainer’s pre-race trepidation the race may have come a touch too soon by fighting out a thrilling finish with the Saeed bin Suroor-trained winner Mawj.

Ultimately the lack of a prep run may have played its part, but the Rosewell House handler described her performance as “excellent” and she lost little in defeat up against the race-fit winner.

Tahiyra holds entries in both the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot where a rematch with Mawj is a possibility, but although happy his filly has recovered from her Rowley Mile exertions well, Weld will now take his time before electing a next port of call.

He said: “She’s come out of her excellent run at Newmarket very well, but no decisions will be made about her next start for another few weeks, certainly until closer to the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

“She ran an excellent race and has come out of it well.”

A plan is also yet to be finalised for the improving Azazat who built on an encouraging third to Betfred Oaks favourite Savethelastdance to open her account in style at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Azazat herself is a best price of 16-1 for the Epsom Classic on June 2, but the daughter of Camelot also holds an entry in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Juddmonte Irish Oaks later in the season.

“She did it very well on Sunday,” continued Weld. “In her race previously she was beaten by Savethelastdance and I thought she did it very well.

“We’re likely to make a decision next week where she will run next and all options are on the table and are open.”