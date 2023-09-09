Tahiyra proves far too good in Matron Stakes

Tahiyra stamped her class on the Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes at Leopardstown with a fourth Group One victory for Dermot Weld and Chris Hayes.

Off the track on a mid-season break since impressing in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, Weld had brought the Aga Khan-owned three-year-old along steadily for her autumn targets.

Hayes had her in the perfect spot throughout and having entered the turn for home in fourth position, she arrived on the quarters of Zarinsk still on the bridle with only Just Beautiful to catch.

She soon quickened past Paddy Twomey’s runner and Hayes was able to enjoy the final half a furlong, saluting the crowd as she crossed the line.

Tom Clover’s Rogue Millennium outran her 12-1 odds, closing into second, narrowly catching Just Beautiful, but neither were a match for the 5-6 favourite as she won by an eased-down length and a quarter.

“No matter how many Group Ones you’re fortunate in life to win, that will always go down as a special one for us,” said Weld.

“All the pressure was on this filly, she’d won the (Irish) Guineas and won at Royal Ascot. Some of the other fillies she’d beaten had fallen by the wayside, but she keeps winning.

She was eight-10 kilos heavier today than when she won at Royal Ascot and I was just very happy when I saw Chris cruising there on the outside

“Leopardstown has been very lucky for me and the way to ride Leopardstown, like most tracks, is to just keep it simple, to ride her with confidence.

“We knew there would be a good pace on, they are very good fillies and it was an excellent renewal of the race, I’m sure the time is good. She’s a very talented filly.

“I said to just take your time and gradually get there, that’s what he did.

“She’s an amazing animal and I’ve a wonderful team and it’s great for them. We’ve lots to look forward to with her.

“I said it was one day at a time with her and we’ll see how she comes out of the race. Obviously the Breeder’s Cup has to be a possibility and a decision will be made on whether she’s kept in training for next year. There is lots to looks forward to.”

Hayes added: “When you get opportunities like this, you can’t miss. There’s a lot of faith and trust put into me for a filly like this and connections like these, Moyglare Stud and team Rosewell – you have to get it right when it counts.”