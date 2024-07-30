Take Heart shows plenty to land Chesterfield Cup at Goodwood

Johnny Murtagh’s Take Heart may be destined for greater things after landing the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The grey has been progressing all year, placing in some valuable handicaps before coming up against a wide draw in the John Smith’s Cup at York earlier in the month.

There he was a long way from disgraced when beaten four and a half lengths in eighth and returned to action at Goodwood having been dropped a pound on ratings.

Under Ben Coen he was a 7-1 shot in a field of 17 and always looked to be travelling well, taking up the lead at the furlong pole and holding off a challenge from the fast-finishing favourite Enfjaar to score by a neck.

“He’s not slow, he’s been training very well. I thought going to York that he’d a big chance, but he got drawn on the wide outside which made it difficult,” said Murtagh.

“When he drawn 18 today the owner was going ‘Jesus Johnny, what did you do to get these bad draws?’

“He was only beaten four and half lengths that day (at York), he had a lot of ground to make up in the straight.

“He was a little bit closer today, they went so slow and he was controlling the race at all time.

“He’s probably got a bit quicker, a mile and a quarter is ideal. In fairness to the horse, he deserved a big one like this and we’re delighted.

“There’s big handicap on Irish Champions weekend that he ran very well in last year, he could go there, but he’s probably a stakes horse in the making.”