Takingrisks grabs Sky Bet glory for Richards and Quinlan

Takingrisks landed another big prize
Takingrisks landed another big prize (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:42pm, Sat 30 Jan 2021
Takingrisks stayed on stoutly to see off the bold front-running bid of Aye Right in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster

The 2019 Scottish National hero was sent off at 40-1 having not won since his Rehearsal Chase success last season, but again proved he has stamina in abundance.

Aye Right gave his all once more, just as he had in the Ladbrokes Trophy in which he finished second to Cloth Cap.

He was still in front jumping the last as the favourite, Cap Du Nord, who travelled smoothly throughout before hitting the second last hard, and Takingrisks bore down on him.

As Cap Du Nord began to tire, it was Nicky Richards’ 12-year-old who kept finding more for Sean Quinlan, with Takingrisks claiming it by a length and a quarter with a further two and a half lengths back to Cap Du Nord. Canelo was fourth.

