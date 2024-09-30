Tamfana among Sun Chariot field as Inspiral and Nashwa set to clash
Tamfana will continue her search for a Group One win on Saturday with David Menuisier’s star filly featuring amongst the 11 confirmations for the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.
Many will be relishing a possible first-ever clash between the John and Thady Gosden-trained pair of Inspiral and Nashwa in the Rowley Mile contest, but Menuisier’s filly is a proven performer herself at the highest level and will arrive on the back of a confidence-boosting success at Sandown.
She advertised both her class and suitability to compete back down at a mile when winning the Group Three Atalanta Stakes in late August and fresh from saddling Sirona to win in stakes company at HQ, the Sussex-based Frenchman is excited to run his talented daughter of Soldier Hollow.
Menuisier said: “Hopefully Sirona winning on Friday will prove a dress rehearsal!
“Tamfana is in great form, hopefully we have some luck, she deserves to win a Group One. The owners need a Group One and so does the trainer!
“She was good at Sandown and has been placed in three Group Ones before that.
“It’s been one of those seasons, but let’s hope somebody can hear us up there.”
As well as defending champion Inspiral, her returning stablemate Nashwa and fellow Gosden fillies Running Lion and Friendly Soul, the race could also feature Roger Varian’s 1000 Guineas heroine Elmalka, Rogue Millennium, Darnation, See The Fire and Aidan O’Brien’s pair of Wingspan and Ylang Ylang.
