Tamfana helps ambitious syndicate to make giant leap

Tamfana became the first syndicate-owned Group One winner in Britain this season when claiming the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday, a success that is testament to the ambition and imagination of Quantum Leap Racing.

The David Menuisier-trained filly has been knocking on the door at the upper echelons all season, coming home in the money in the 1000 Guineas, the Prix de Diane and the Grand Prix de Paris before winning the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown.

The latter performance was a step down in trip to a mile, the same distance she would compete over next time out when contesting the Sun Chariot.

There she was one of six runners in a deep field that included the 1000 Guineas heroine Elmalka and the John and Thady Gosden-trained duo of Inspiral and Nashwa – the winners of nine Group One races between them.

With usual jockey Oisin Murphy required to partner See The Fire for Andrew Balding, Irish champion Colin Keane came in for the ride on Tamfana and the pairing enjoyed a superb two-length triumph as the 2-1 favourites.

The victory was Menuisier’s first Group One of the season and a red-letter day for owners Quantum Leap Racing, who remarkably purchased Tamfana for just €20,000.

“It was an absolutely tremendous day and it was tremendous for the horse, I think she really deserved it after the season she’s had,” said Eamonn O’Connor, managing director of Quantum Leap Racing.

“She’s been knocking at the door and I’m delighted for the trainer, who really deserved to win his first Group One of the year.

“He’s been a bit self-deprecating about the way he’s handled the horse, but in truth, he’s done a terrific job and we were delighted to be the owners of his first Group One winner this year.”

O’Connor works with bloodstock agent Jeremy Brummitt, who purchased the filly as a yearling, and the two take a creative approach at the sales to find high-quality horses within their budget.

“Hopefully it doesn’t sound too indulgent, but I’m delighted for the syndicate too. I think we deserved it, when we set up seven years ago, Jeremy Brummitt and I, we agreed that our aim was procuring Group One horses,” O’Connor continued.

“That’s pretty bold, we only buy five horses a year and we weren’t content with just having fun horses for nice days out. We can have that as well, but the aim was always to win a Group One and we’ve now achieved it.

“I think it was the story of the weekend that a syndicate managed to win a race like that, a small syndicate winning a Group One, it could just encourage people when they get involved in horses not to be defeatist and think that they can’t take on the big guns – we found out that we can.

“We have to do things differently with our budget, it’s difficult for us to find horses to compete with, but it’s not impossible.

“We just have a different rulebook when we’re at the sales, we can’t afford the big stallions – I think it’s a mixture of contrarianism, conviction and a bit of luck!

“We’ve got to look for patterns on the mare’s side that are not immediately obvious, the minute they become obvious and the page is full of black type, we’re priced out.

“It’s hard work but it’s rewarding, especially when we have Saturdays like the one we just had.”

Tamfana may not be finished for the season and holds an entry for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, though she will be kept in training next season and connections will be guided by how she fares after the weekend’s effort.

“She’s in the QEII in a fortnight, a fortnight would be as quick as she’s ever run back so we’re just going to do the sensible thing – give her a few days and see how she is,” O’Connor said.

“She does take her racing fairly well, she’s come out of her races this year kicking and squealing.

“The trainer will tell us and we’ll just keep an eye on her during the week; if she’s ready for it, then it would be the obvious next move.

“I think we’ll keep her to the mile for the foreseeable future, I think she’ll get further but that could be something for us to find out next year.

“We’re not greedy, we look after our horses and we are keeping her for next year, we’ve made that clear.”