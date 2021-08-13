Tardis out of this world for Bell at Newbury

Tardis looks a filly on the up after flying home late to win the Listed BetVictor St Hugh’s Stakes at Newbury

Michael Bell’s charge was a winner over five and a half furlongs at Bath last time out, and back down at the minimum trip she needed every yard to get up and win by a neck.

With a furlong to run the 11-1 chance looked to face a stiff task as a handful of horses were still in front of her, with Oisin Murphy on the far side of the track.

However, as Attagirl, who was attempting to make all, began to drift to her right, a gap opened up and Murphy did not need asking twice, as Tardis quickened smartly and began eating up the ground, eventually prevailing by a head.

The 2-1 favourite Delmona was a length away in third.

Bell said: “She’d been going well into the race and we’d been very happy with her preparation since Bath.

Margot Did wasn't very big and she trained on to win a Nunthorpe at three

“Obviously she didn’t have the ideal passage through, but she showed a really good attitude and a turn of foot to get the job done.

“It was trainer error that she was beaten on her second start. She made a nice debut behind Ed’s (Dunlop) filly (Bellarena Lady, 10th on this occasion) but then I ran her back too quick at Haydock, only 10 days later.

“I then gave her a break and brought her back for Bath and gave her another break before bringing her back for this, she’s not a filly you can bounce into races.

“She’s got black type now. My son Nick (assistant) bought her and I’m sure he’ll have his own idea about plans and the Flying Childers might be an option, but she’s not a filly you’d run on autumn ground, she must have a decent surface as she’s not very big.

“I could see her making up into a decent little sprinter next year. Margot Did wasn’t very big and she trained on to win a Nunthorpe at three. Size doesn’t always matter.”

Spanish Star (right) was part of a double for the red-hot David Probert (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Bell was among the winners at Goodwood with Prince Alex, who was making his stable debut. He holds an entry in the Sky Bet Ebor, but is highly unlikely to make the cut.

“The race I’ve got in mind for him is the Old Borough Cup at Haydock. He must have some cut in the ground and they usually get it there,” said Bell.

Murphy later doubled up on Andrew Balding’s Neenee’s Choice (100-30) in the Christopher Smith Associates Handicap. Balding had already taken the opening six-furlong maiden with Dubai Jewel (5-1).

The red-hot David Probert secured another double which took his tally to 10 winners in the past three days following his exploits at Ffos Las – which included a five-timer on Wednesday and a treble on Thursday.

He struck first on Patrick Chamings’ Spanish Star (17-2) in the Download The BetVictor App Handicap and was then seen to great effect on Rod Millman’s Amazonian Dream (13-2).

On a horse who had thrown away races at the start in the past, he was nurtured into contention by Probert before nabbing Russelinthebushes right on the line.

Island Bandit was a 125-1 winner for Heather Main (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Earlier, Heather Main’s Island Bandit was a 125-1 winner of the first division of the BetVictor EBF Maiden Stakes.

With representatives from the Gosden, Haggas and Balding yards it looked an up-to-scratch maiden and there was no fluke about it as Jack Mitchell brought him through to beat Park Street by three-quarters of a length.