Target for Mostabshir at Royal Ascot not firmed up yet

Impressive York scorer Mostabshir will head to Royal Ascot for his next start – but connections are still to decide if it will be the St James’s Palace Stakes or Jersey Stakes for the talented son of Dark Angel.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden and a half-brother to Clarehaven’s eight-time winner Mostahdaf, the three-year-old made a taking debut at Kempton in November before being somewhat underwhelming when put on trial for the 2000 Guineas in the Craven.

However, he left that performance well behind him when striding out on the Knavesmire, surging to a commanding five-length success and reaffirming his team’s lofty opinion of him.

Now it is whether to take the leap into Group One company for the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting or drop back in trip to seven furlongs for the Jersey.

“We’ve left him in the St James’s Palace and we may or may not make an entry for him in the Jersey, we’re going to discuss that nearer the time and see how he is,” said Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell.

“I saw him last night and he looks very well. John and Thady and the team are very happy with him and it will be Ascot and one of the races next all being well.”

On the prospect of stepping into Group One company to remain at a mile for the St James’s Palace, he added: “It would be a huge step up into a Group One and we will see nearer the time.

“He was obviously very impressive at York and touch wood he seems to have come out of it in one piece.

“He’s out of a very good mare and his brother and sister improved as they got older so hopefully he keeps going the right way.”

Another Shadwell-owned colt who is a possible for the summer showpiece is Enfjaar following his successful reappearance at Chelmsford.

The Roger Varian-trained colt downed Derby contender Military Order amongst others in a red-hot Newmarket maiden last October and having confirmed the promise of that victory on his return with a professional six-length victory, could be in line for a step up in trip for the Hampton Court Stakes.

“He did it well (at Chelmsford), but I haven’t really spoken to Roger since,” continued Gold.

“There is a thought we might step him up in trip and possibly look at the Hampton Court, but plans are still up in the air with him and I have to catch up with Roger. It was mooted as a possible, but we got no further than that.

“With any luck he is a progressive horse and if we can keep him in one piece we will have some fun with him.”