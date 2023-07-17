Tate encouraged by Royal Aclaim’s six-furlong effort at York

Royal Aclaim is likely to be kept at six furlongs following her near-miss in York’s Summer Stakes.

James Tate’s filly has always been held in the highest regard by connections and last year’s City Walls Stakes winner was returning to the scene of her finest hour when trying the trip for the first time on the Knavesmire.

Unsure on whether the daughter of Aclaim would see out the extended yardage, she was ridden with restraint by PJ McDonald in the early stages before making a stylish move to challenge the winner Swingalong at the business end of the contest, failing by just a neck on rain-softened ground in the Group Three contest.

Tate was delighted with how the step up in trip panned out and feels the run signals the end of her time competing at the minimum distance.

He said: “It’s something we had been toying with for a while and we’re pleased that we did and it’s nice to see her run so well.

“We didn’t know how she was going to finish and nor did PJ, but she finished well. That would give you plenty of confidence the next day and I thought she was coping with the rain-softened ground rather than enjoying it.

“I think that is probably the end of five furlongs for her now I would have thought. We were very pleased with the performance.”

The Jamesfield Place trainer now has to decide on a next target for his stable speedster with connections mulling over a tilt at Group One options both home and abroad or whether to stay at Group Three level for the time being.

“We’ve got decisions to make now and the next race is not that obvious,” said Tate.

“If we want to fly (high) then we can talk about the Prix Maurice de Gheest (Deauville, August 6) and the Haydock Park Sprint (Betfair Sprint Cup, Haydock, September 9) probably, but there are various Group Three and Listed options around as well.

“It does look like you either go Group One or you go Group Three, there is not a lot in the middle.

“So we haven’t quite decided on her next target, but she has come out of the race well. Training-wise she had a good prep into that race at York and it is good to see she has come out of it well. We’re very pleased with her.”