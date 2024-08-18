Tate tempted by Blandford target for Royal Dress

A return to the Curragh for the Moyglare ”Jewels” Blandford Stakes appears favourite for Royal Dress’ next outing after her success at the track last month.

James Tate’s four-year-old has only once finished outside the top three in four starts this season, beginning the campaign by scooping Listed honours at Goodwood before finishing an unlucky third in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom on Derby day.

Although disappointing at Royal Ascot, she bounced back to her best on a mission to Ireland for the Meadow Court Stakes, successfully stretching out to nine furlongs in the Group Three event.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder holds multiple entries over the coming months, but with connections keen to keep climbing the ladder and give underfoot also important, Tate has highlighted a return to the home of Irish racing in mid-September as the most likely place for Royal Dress’ next appearance.

Tate said: “We toyed with the idea of running in the Prix Jean Romanet, but the going is a little bit quick for her and she is proven to act on pretty soft ground and the summer ground this weekend is not really up her street.

“We’re just looking to find a few autumn targets on soft ground to finish the season off with.

“She’s in the Celebration Mile on Saturday at Goodwood, but she would only go there if it was very heavy and then she is in the Group Three Snow Fairy Stakes at the Curragh the week after.

“She has already won a Group Three so you would be thinking of stepping up, so all being told I would say her most likely option would be on September 15, there is a Group Two back at the Curragh over a mile and a quarter, the Blandford Stakes, and I would have thought it is her most likely target.

“It was only just soft enough when she won the Meadow Court Stakes, but fortunately they went such a hard pace it brought her stamina into it. It also showed a mile and one furlong was well within her compass and it looked like a mile and a quarter would be as well.”