Tattersalls Gold Cup the target for Piz Badile

Piz Badile will return to the Curragh for the Tattersalls Gold Cup following his comeback third in the Mooresbridge Stakes.

The Donnacha O’Brien-trained colt was a regular in the big races last term, with his early-season victory in the Ballysax Stakes setting up a tilt at both the Derby and Irish equivalent.

Although out of luck on the undulations of Epsom, he gave imperious winner Westover most to think about when a silver medallist in the Irish Derby at the Curragh.

He again showed his liking for the Kildare venue on his return and the son of Ulysses will keep to a similar distance for his next outing which will once again be in hot company on May 28.

O Brien said: “I was happy with the run in the Mooresbridge. It was a mess of a race and turned into a three-furlong sprint, so it was a little unsatisfactory in that we didn’t learn an awful lot about where we will be going with him trip wise and things like that.

“But he came out of it well and he’s in good form and all being well he will go back to the Curragh for the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

“He was second in the Derby there and ran well there the last day, but he’s a horse that will handle any track.”

O’Brien’s sprinter Wodao is also in line to appear in familiar territory with Chantilly’s Prix Texanita on May 19 highlighted as his next port of call.

The speedy son of Showcasing was a runner-up to Tenebrism at Cork on his reappearance before filling the same spot behind Marshman in the Prix Sigy when running at the French track last month, and O’Brien believes he will need to go one better this time around to book his ticket to Royal Ascot.

“He’s in good form and the plan is to go to France again, back to Chantilly for a six furlong Group Three on May 19,” he said.

“He’s in good form and is a very solid horse.

“The Commonwealth Cup would be his main aim, but he would have to come through France well and would probably have to win there to warrant going to Ascot.”