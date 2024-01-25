Tattersalls Ireland announces Caldwell dispersal sale
Tattersalls Ireland has announced it will hold a dispersal sale for owners Andy and Gemma Brown early next month.
The Browns, whose horses run under the Caldwell Construction banner, count Caldwell Potter among their star horses this term, with the six-year-old having won two of his three hurdles outings including a six-and-a-half-length verdict in a Leopardstown Grade One over the Christmas period.
He is as low as 8-1 for the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and a general 10-1 shot for the Supreme.
Other notable runners in the red and white colours this season include Fil Dor, Imagine and Sa Fureur, while Cesarewitch second Pied Piper is another leading light.
All are trained by Gordon Elliott, who sent out Jazzy Matty to win last year’s Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – a first Festival triumph in the Caldwell silks.
The sale is due to take place on February 6 and a post on www.tattersalls.ie said: “Andy and Gemma Brown have entrusted Tattersalls Ireland to manage their dispersal sale, consisting of 29 exceptional lots.
“Clients will be presented with a rare opportunity to purchase a Grade One winner and leading Cheltenham Festival contender, along with several proven Graded winners with immense future potential.”
