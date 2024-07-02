Teal believes that Shoe fits for Dancing Gemini ride

Kieran Shoemark has been booked to ride Dancing Gemini when he lines up for Roger Teal in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday.

The Camelot colt made a pleasing start to the season when second in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains, the French equivalent of the 2000 Guineas, at ParisLongchamp in May.

He then took aim at the Derby in June, stepping up sharply to a mile-and-a-half trip at Epsom and starting an 8-1 chance when drawn wide in stall 15.

There he finished sixth of 16 when not afforded the most competitive passage through the race from his draw, but connections were far from disheartened and made plans to skip Royal Ascot to pitch him in at the top level again at Sandown.

Dancing Gemini has been ridden in both starts this season by the young Irish talent Dylan Browne McMonagle, but the rider is based with Joseph O’Brien and will be required to ride Al Riffa for the stable on Saturday.

Oisin Murphy was also considered but is required to ride for John and Thady Gosden in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock on the same day, as he is retained by Qatar Racing, owners of his mount Queen Of The Pride.

Shoemark will therefore get the leg-up as Dancing Gemini steps back down to 10 furlongs at the weekend.

“Al Riffa is committed for Joseph, we knew he had an entry so we’ve basically worked around the idea that we won’t be getting Dylan,” said Teal.

“We set out to use a jockey familiar with our tracks, which will help us, though Dylan’s a very good jockey and I’m sure he’s going to be champion in Ireland.

“It will help to have someone who is streetwise and has a bit of knowledge of the track, so that decision was made.

“Oisin Murphy was due to take the ride but Mr Gosden has made an entry up in the Lancashire Oaks and Oisin is under contract to go out there.

Dancing Gemini (right) ridden by Lewis Edmunds on their way to winning the Chapel Down British EBF Maiden Stakes (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Archive )