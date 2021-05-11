Teal relishing Stradivarius rematch at Ascot with Ocean Wind
Ocean Wind is on course for a rematch with Stradivarius in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot following his excellent effort in the Sagaro Stakes.
Roger Teal’s five-year-old got within a length of the triple Gold Cup hero in the Group Three contest over two miles at Ascot last month.
The Berkshire trainer feels the extra half-mile of the stayers’ championship could make Ocean Wind even more of a threat to Stradivarius.
“He’s come out of the race brilliantly. We’re looking forward to going back to Ascot with him and having a second crack at Stradivarius. It will be a good day if we can get there in one piece,” said Teal.
“I think the extra distance will help us a bit more. Stradivarius is Stradivarius, but you’ve got to take him on. Now is the time to take him on as our horse has proved himself at that level. We’re very excited by him.
“He just doesn’t know how to disappoint and he never stops surprising you.”