Technique out to regain winning thread in Upavon heat

Martyn Meade gives Technique the opportunity to record a “confidence building” victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury on Wednesday.

Narrowly beaten in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom on her three-year-old debut, the daughter of Mastercraftsman has been set some stiff tasks since without managing to get her head in front.

While she was unable to land a telling blow in the Oaks in early June, she was only narrowly denied by Zeyaadah in the Group Three Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle, before finishing a creditable fourth in the Group One Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Technique has far less on her plate in Listed company on Wednesday and Meade hopes she can make the most of the opportunity.

He said: “This is a confidence building exercise really.

“She’s had a hard sort of season in some difficult races without conditions necessarily being ideal for her.

“I think a track like Salisbury will suit her. There are no easy races, but hopefully she can build on what she’s done.”

Technique might not have things all her own way at the Wiltshire venue, with the Roger Varian-trained Lady Hayes also bringing strong form to the table.

The Kodiac filly was last seen filling the runner-up spot in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock behind Sir Mark Prescott’s Alpinista, who struck Group One gold in Germany over the weekend.

“She’s an improving filly who is versatile between 10 and 12 furlongs and a stiff 10 furlongs at Salisbury should suit her,” said Varian.

“It’s a competitive Listed race, but she comes into it off the back of a very good run at Haydock. The winner won the Group One in Germany on Sunday, so there is nothing wrong with that form.

“We’d hope she’ll run a good race. She likes to get her toe in, so we’d be quite happy if the ground didn’t dry out too much.”

John and Thady Gosden’s Gloria Mundi is another dropping in class after finishing seventh in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Invite has her first run for Andrew Balding after switching from Marco Botti’s stable.