Tellherthename has Grade One target at Aintree

Ben Pauling has the Formby Novices’ Hurdle in mind for the promising Tellherthename.

The four-year-old was a point to point winner who made his debut for the stable at Ascot in November, finishing second by just a nose when defeated by Nicky Henderson’s well-regarded Jango Baie.

His next outing was at Huntingdon for a two-mile maiden hurdle and there he was an impressive 14-length winner under Kielan Woods for owners the Megsons.

A step up in grade is now on the agenda as Pauling is aiming the gelding at the Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day, a Grade One contest that was formerly known at the Tolworth and run at Sandown.

“It would be very special to win this for the Megsons as they have never had a Grade One winner,” he said.

“It would be wonderful for everyone involved if we could get them their first Grade One winner, but I’m under no illusions and it is not going to be easy.

“There wasn’t really any frustration when he got beat first time out as our horses at the time were needing it so it was good to see him be so competitive against a horse that was highly regarded by Nicky Henderson in Jango Baie.

“We got beaten by a nose, and if we meet again here it would be interesting to see how we get on second time around, but I know how much our lad would have improved from that first run.

“He did what we expected at Huntingdon last time. At the time we thought it was an average enough race, but there was a couple in it with a bit of form.

“We sent him on from the front to try to keep it simple. He did it nicely and won very much with his head in his chest.

“That form has since been franked with the horse that finished second (Lucky Place) winning by 13 lengths up at Doncaster.

“It might not have been as bad a race as we first thought, but it was still good to see him do it in that manner.”

Tellherthename was purchased at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale and is a horse Pauling has thought highly of ever since he arrived in the yard.

He said: “He is a horse we have liked since we got him. He was a shell of a horse when we got him in March at the sale at the Cheltenham Festival.

“We sent him away and he has come in this season and his work has improved from the start. He looks to be a decent animal on the track.

“Since we really truly saw him work in the autumn he was a horse that took our eye at home and thankfully he has transferred that ability to the track.

“He is an exciting novice going forward and you have just got to hope that he jumps and travels and has a clear round at Aintree.”