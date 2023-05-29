Tests for Royal Scotsman after Guineas disappointment
Beaten Irish 2,000 Guineas favourite Royal Scotsman is undergoing tests following his lacklustre run at the Curragh.
Paul and Oliver Cole’s colt was sent off was sent off a heavily supported 6-4 chance in Ireland having finished third to Chaldean in the Newmarket equivalent.
However, he never looked like getting involved under Jamie Spencer and came home ninth of the 11 runners, beaten over seven lengths.
“He’s come back and he’s a bit sore, we’re just investigating now,” Oliver Cole told Sky Sports Racing.
All options are still there for him, the St James's Palace, the Jersey, we're just trying to do the sensible thing
“I don’t really want to say too much, but he never picked the bridle up going down to post and he never picked the bridle up during the race which is totally unlike him.
“So, we’re investigating now and it will all come out in the wash in the next couple of days, but it certainly wasn’t him.
“All options are still there for him – the St James’s Palace, the Jersey, we’re just trying to do the sensible thing. If we went for the Jersey, we could step back up to the Group One miles after that, all being well.
“We need to win a race with him.”
