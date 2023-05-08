The Astrologist primed for British bow at York

Australian sprinter The Astrologist is all set to run at York next week.

The Leon and Troy Corstens-trained six-year-old has been based at Marco Botti’s yard since arriving in the UK following his second place in the Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai, with Royal Ascot his ultimate destination.

He is due to run in the 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes first and was partnered by Ryan Moore when he worked over five furlongs of the Rowley Mile on Friday.

“The whole point of coming up here was to stimulate him a little bit more than a gallop up the Limeklins,” said assistant trainer Dom Sutton.

“Ryan Moore said he was a little unbalanced on the undulations, but that is something he is not used to back home. York is a flat, galloping track which will suit him well.

“He has had the flight from Australia to Dubai and from Dubai to here and he seems to have taken it well. He is a fit horse and he will probably have another piece like that and that will do him.

“He has really acclimatised well. He is a pretty relaxed horse day to day and he has a good head and shoulders on him in that sense.”

He went on: “Coming to Britain was on the radar, but he had to run well in Dubai to warrant coming over here. Being as we were halfway, it made sense to come here as opposed to going back to Australia then coming over from there.

“The market never really respects him. Whatever Group One he has run in, he has always been an outsider. When he was second in the Newmarket he was a 60-1 outsider. Whatever price he gets sent off won’t worry us.

“He is not a typical Australian sprinter as he is one that makes his own luck. If he is somewhere near his best, he should go well.

“We are hoping to get Ryan Moore on board, but we have to see what Aidan O’Brien does as he still has three in the race. If we do get Ryan to ride him, it will be fantastic.”