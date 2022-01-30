The Big Breakaway on Coral Trophy trail

The Big Breakaway could represent the Tizzard team in next month’s £150,000 Coral Trophy at Kempton

The three-mile event on February 26 counts the likes of Desert Orchid, Rough Quest and Pendil on its roll of honour and the contest has been given a significant total prize money boost of £50,000 by its new sponsor, along with being renamed by Coral and the racecourse.

Colin Tizzard sent out Mister Malarky to win the race in 2020, having previously struck gold with Theatre Guide in 2016, and The Big Breakaway could be the stable’s representative this time having been set two tough tasks recently in taking on top novice Bravemansgame and Cotswold Chase winner Chantry House.

Joe Tizzard, assistant trainer to his father and a Coral ambassador, said: “His first run of the season was looking fantastic at Newton Abbot, trying to give 12lb to Bravemansgame until he came down late on. He was then a bit lacklustre at Sandown Park but we have had his wind done and he is back in full work now. Hopefully, we can have a strong spring campaign with him.

“We will probably give him a spin in a hurdle race and it might be that we go down to Exeter for a Pertemps qualifier with the Coral Trophy as his target at the end of the month. He was second in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase around Kempton Park last year, so we know he acts on the track.

“We know what type of horse you need for this race and we think The Big Breakaway ticks a lot of boxes.

“It is a good race in the calendar and it is brilliant that the prize money has increased.”

The feature event is one of three Graded events on the card to have its value enhanced with the Grade Two Coral Adonis Juvenile Novices’ Hurdle doubled to £60,000 from £30,000 and the Grade Two Coral Pendil Novices’ Novices’ Chase also up to £60,000 from £32,000.

The prize money increases are the result of a new partnership between Coral and Kempton’s owner The Jockey Club, which sees a six-figure sponsorship contribution from the bookmaker sit alongside the increases in prize money across The Jockey Club, announced at the end of 2021.

Barney Clifford, regional head of racing and clerk of the course at Kempton, said: “This handicap chase has always been an important part of the racing calendar and has been won by some wonderful horses down the years.

“In partnership with Coral, we want to keep this race at the forefront of owners’ and trainers’ minds and ensure that they target their best staying chasers here.

“By providing record prize money, renaming it the Coral Trophy and introducing a perpetual trophy for the winner, we hope that both the industry and racing fans alike will see that we are serious about reinvigorating the day and maintaining the prestige of this fantastic race.”

Coral’s PR director Simon Clare added: “With record prize money of £150,000 now on offer, at a racecourse in Kempton Park that consistently delivers a fantastic racing surface, and the perfect test of speed and stamina over three miles, we are urging trainers and owners to support the Coral Trophy with the quality of racehorse it deserves, as history shows that classy horses can and do win this race.”