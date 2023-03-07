The Big Dog impresses Fahey with racecourse school

The Big Dog is firmly on course for the Randox Grand National on April 15 following a successful racecourse schooling session at Navan.

Aintree has been the plan for Peter Fahey’s charge since winning both the Munster National and Troytown Handicap Chase in the early part of the season and he continued his fine campaign by putting in a respectable performance in the Welsh National at Christmas, finishing third with the burden of top weight.

Handed a Grade One assignment in the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival, the 10-year-old was in the process of running arguably a career best when taking a fall at the second last.

Given a clean bill of health in the aftermath of his Leopardstown outing, The Big Dog is now deep into his preparation for the Merseyside marathon, where he has a mark of 160 and set to carry 11st 5lb.

A schooling session in the hands of Keith Donoghue on Sunday left Fahey delighted and he confirmed it is “all systems go” for Liverpool, with The Big Dog is a general 25-1 for Grand National glory.

He said: “He’s good and has actually just had a racecourse school – he went two miles over fences at Navan on Sunday and he jumped very well.

“Keith Donoghue rode him and he was thrilled with him. He will ride him at Aintree for us.

“It is all systems go for the National now with him. I’m delighted with how he is, he came out of his last race really well and he put in a very good schooling session yesterday.”