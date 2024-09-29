The Euphrates digs deep to claim Cesarewitch crown

The Euphrates capped a fine afternoon for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore when bringing up a four-timer for the pair with a decisive victory in the Friends Of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch.

Always in a handy position, the 7-2 favourite was still full of running as the field swung into the home straight, with Moore happy for his mount to stride on and make a long bid for home.

It was a move that ultimately put the race to bed and although A Piece Of Heaven and Sixandahalf were closing rapidly in the final furlong, they were never getting by Moore and his willing mount, who held a half-length advantage at the finish.

“He was very well handicapped, he ended up on a good mark. His (Irish) Leger run (fourth) was an unbelievable run,” said O’Brien.

“Ryan gave him a great ride, he got a great position and was controlling it.

“He’s an improving horse, I’d say he’s a Cup horse. He stays two (miles) and he has a bit of class, he travelled very strong at all stages.

“They were doing 12s all the way and to do that all the way in a race like that is very difficult. It’s very unusual in those distance races.”

O’Brien ruled The Euphrates out of the Melbourne Cup, with St Leger scorer Jan Brueghel set to carry Ballydoyle hopes in Flemington, and added: “He’s had a busy time and he’s probably a next year horse.

“He’s a quality stayer. He’s run a lot for a three-year-old and hasn’t exactly had an easy time, but he just kept getting better.”

The Euphrates’ victory was the final leg of a fine afternoon at the Kildare track for the Ballydoyle operation, which also saw them land the Group Three Weld Park Stakes with Heavens Gate and began with Shackleton taking the Trainor Stone And Tile Irish EBF Maiden.

The Camelot colt made all to get off the mark at the third attempt, with the 2-5 favourite appearing to book his ticket for the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud later in the year.

“We’re delighted with him. We were disappointed he got beat the last day but obviously Joseph’s (O’Brien) horse (Tennessee Stud) ran a big race in the Beresford yesterday,” said O’Brien.

“Ryan was happy today, he went forward and kept it simple. He said he was very green, that it was a very strong headwind and it wasn’t easy out there.

“He said he was idling and it probably wasn’t the way to ride him ideally.

“He’s a horse that will get a trip and we could look at the mile-and-a-quarter race in Saint-Cloud for him.”

Another talented youngster shedding his maiden tag was Aftermath in the Fitzpatricks Mercedes-Benz Irish EBF Maiden, with the Champagne Stakes third romping to a five-and-a-half-length triumph as the 5-6 favourite.

“We’re delighted with him. He had a lovely run first time in Newbury, he was very green and got left by himself,” added O’Brien.

“He ran a lovely race in Doncaster, he’s a lovely horse. A big horse to look forward to for next year.

“That was only seven and he’ll have no problem getting a mile or a mile and a quarter even next year. He’s a fine, big horse.”