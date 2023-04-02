The Foxes pencilled in for Craven Stakes return
The Foxes could start his campaign in the Craven Stakes as he hopes to tread a path to the Derby.
The son of Churchill won for the first time in a Goodwood maiden in July last year, then taking a step forward to land the Group Two Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket in September.
The Craven Stakes, a Group Three event run over a mile at the same track in mid-April, is the probable starting point for the colt this term.
The Dante, a Group Two step up to 10 furlongs, has been mentioned as the next target, after which a tilt at the Derby is under consideration for the King Power-owned three-year-old.
Trainer Andrew Balding said: “We are hoping that The Foxes might make up into a Derby horse this season.
“He is not in the 2000 Guineas but he will probably run in the Craven as a prep for the Dante.
“He is a horse that we have always rated and he looks the part. Hopefully he will be a smart horse this season.”
