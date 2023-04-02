02 April 2023

The Foxes pencilled in for Craven Stakes return

By NewsChain Sport
02 April 2023

The Foxes could start his campaign in the Craven Stakes as he hopes to tread a path to the Derby.

The son of Churchill won for the first time in a Goodwood maiden in July last year, then taking a step forward to land the Group Two Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket in September.

The Craven Stakes, a Group Three event run over a mile at the same track in mid-April, is the probable starting point for the colt this term.

The Dante, a Group Two step up to 10 furlongs, has been mentioned as the next target, after which a tilt at the Derby is under consideration for the King Power-owned three-year-old.

Trainer Andrew Balding said: “We are hoping that The Foxes might make up into a Derby horse this season.

“He is not in the 2000 Guineas but he will probably run in the Craven as a prep for the Dante.

“He is a horse that we have always rated and he looks the part. Hopefully he will be a smart horse this season.”

