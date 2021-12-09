The Glancing Queen continues progression over fences

The Glancing Queen stamped her class on the Actioncoach Invest In The Best Lady Godiva Mares’ Novices’ Chase at Warwick

A Grade Two bumper winner and twice successful over hurdles, Alan King’s charge made an impressive start to her chasing career in a Listed event at Bangor last month.

A penalty for that victory meant the seven-year-old had to concede 5lb to each of her seven rivals in her bid for a second Listed win, but she could hardly have been more impressive.

Always travelling strongly in the hands of Tom Cannon, The Glancing Queen jumped well throughout and moved smoothly into the slipstream of the pacesetting Barbados Blue rounding the home turn.

King’s mare took over jumping the second fence from home before powering clear – passing the post with seven and half lengths in hand.

“Her jumping was very good. Tom said even when she is in tight she is very quick and away from them,” said King.

“It was always going to suit her stepping back up to two and a half as the extended two mile one at Bangor last time was sharp enough for her and I thought she would travel easier over this trip.

“She is just a grand mare. I’d have been very disappointed if she hadn’t won today even with the penalty.”

Alan King was delighted with The Glancing Queen (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Although immediate plans for The Glancing Queen remain fluid, she was introduced at 14-1 for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival by the race sponsors.

King added: “I’ve not really looked beyond today. There is another one the week after, but that is too soon.

“We will work back from Cheltenham now and it is ideal that we have that mares’ chase to aim at now.

“We will give her one or two more runs before then, though.”