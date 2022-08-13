The Platinum Queen supplemented for Nunthorpe challenge

Richard Fahey’s two-year-old The Platinum Queen has been supplemented at a cost of £40,000 for Friday’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

The rapid juvenile scorched the turf at Goodwood last time out in a very quick time and has won three of her four starts to date, with her sole defeat coming in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

Hollie Doyle will take the ride on the filly, who gets a huge weight and sex allowance as she takes on her elders.

Tom Palin, racing manager for owners Middleham Park Racing tweeted: “After discussions between @RichardFahey and her owners, The Platinum Queen has been supplemented for the Group 1 Nunthorpe @YorkClerk and will be ridden by @HollieDoyle1.”

Lying in wait is James Tate’s unbeaten three-year-old filly Royal Aclaim, so impressive when winning over the same course and distance she will face on Friday last time out.

She faces a big step up in class but has been the market leader for the race ever since her most recent outing.

John Quinn has left his Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Highfield Princess among the 17 confirmations.

Charlie Hills’ Khaadem and the Mick Appleby-trained Raasel were first and second in the King George Stakes at Goodwood, with just a neck between them, and the pair look set to clash again.

Last year’s winner Winter Power needs to bounce back to form (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

Last year’s winner Winter Power continued the good recent trend of Yorkshire-trained runners in the race, but she needs to bounce back to her best for Tim Easterby having been unplaced in all three starts this term.

Kevin Ryan’s Emaraaty Ana was second last year before winning the Haydock Sprint Cup and he showed his best form for some time last time out in the July Cup.

Stradivarius is the star name among nine in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup.

In the absence of Gold Cup winner Kyprios, his main challenge could come from Alan King’s Trueshan, although it will be a late call as to whether he runs or not depending on the ground.

Tashkhan and Mostly Cloudy are also in mix.

Fahey’s Clearpoint is one of 17 in the Al Basti Equiworld Gimcrack Stakes.

Friday’s impressive Thirsk winner Marshman may turn out again quickly for Karl Burke and Richard Hannon’s Persian Force could run, while Aidan O’Brien has left in The Antarctic and Aesop’s Fables.