The Real Whacker hits Cheltenham rivals for six

On the day that England won the T20 Cricket World Cup it was perhaps appropriate that The Real Whacker scored a notable success at Cheltenham.

The six-year-old galloped his four rivals into submission on his first try over fences, taking the mallardjewellers.com Novices’ Chase under Gavin Sheehan.

The 10-1 shot, who is trained by Patrick Neville, made most of the running and still had plenty left at the finish in the extended three-mile event to fend off the challenge of Indigo Breeze by half a length.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, the latter looked certain to score as he cruised upsides at the last, but The Real Whacker (10-1) found plenty, with the well-supported Bardenstown Lad staying on for third after struggling throughout.

Neville, who formerly trained in Ireland before setting up alongside Ann Duffield in Leyburn, has 16 horses in his care and now looks to have a decent flag-bearer.

Neville said: “This is his game, fences. I ran him here a couple of weeks ago and probably the ground was quick for him over hurdles and I was scratching my head going home, as I was disappointed with the run. I schooled him over fences and thought ‘this is his job’.

“He is a gorgeous horse. On softer ground, he’d probably be better. His jumping was outstanding. Gavin was outstanding on him. He went from the front and it is not easy for a horse, first time over fences, to do what he did.

“Gavin is very positive on the horses, that is why we use him.”

Explaining the set-up in Yorkshire, he added: “We moved over here 12 months ago. I was in Ireland and had plenty of winners, but was finding it hard. I am based at Anne Duffield’s. I was training the jumpers with Anne and she was doing the Flat horses, so we work well together.

“It is nice to have a winner today. We have a great team and a great team of staff and this one looks like he will stay further, definitely.”

John McConnell, who trains Bardenstown Lad, was at a loss to explain the favourite’s run, after he needed reminders on the first circuit and was never travelling at any stage.

He said: “It is in his mind, I think. He didn’t want to do it. We will look at headgear and probably go back over hurdles.”