The Real Whacker shocks Dipper rivals
The Real Whacker stunned his rivals with an outsider’s victory in the Paddy Power Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.
The seven-year-old was a 10-1 chance for the Grade Two under Sam Twiston-Davies, with Paul Nicholls’ Monmiral the most fancied of the field as the 13-8 favourite for the race better known as the Dipper.
Jumping exceptionally throughout, the Patrick Neville-trained gelding travelled strongly from the off and was not for catching when striding into an unassailable lead up the hill.
The Real Whacker came home three and a quarter lengths in front of Monmiral, with Betfair introducing him as a 25-1 chance for the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Festival and a 33-1 shot for the Brown Advisory at the March showpiece.
Neville is targeting the Festival, but will give his charge multiple options.
The trainer said: “He is a big frame and a bit babyish. We will mind him. We dropped him back (in trip), the idea being to put them under pressure, as he jumps so well.
“He will come back here for the Festival. He’ll be entered in a couple – he might even go for the Gold Cup!”
Nicholls retains plenty of faith in Monmiral despite his defeat.
He said: “He’s still a bit babyish.
“I don’t think he did a lot wrong, but he needs to grow up a bit and he’ll be all right in time.”
