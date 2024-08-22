The Strikin Viking aiming to hit Gimcrack target

The Strikin Viking returns to the scene of his impressive winning debut as he attempts to hit the target at York for a second time in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes.

Named in honour of Erling Haaland, who wasted little time finding the back of the net as Manchester City returned to Premier League action last week, the talented son of Inns Of Court will hope to follow suit and find the scoresheet for the first time in group company.

The Strikin Viking’s two previous attempts at this level have ended in honourable defeats, firstly at the hands of Henri Matisse in Ireland, and then when downed late in the day by Black Forza in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.

The Gimcrack was highlighted as the obvious next target by connections in the immediate aftermath of his reversal on the Sussex Downs and they are confident the Knavesmire will play to the strengths of the speedy Hamad Al Jehani-trained colt.

“He ran very well for us at Goodwood in the Richmond,” said Richard Brown, European racing adviser for owners Wathnan Racing. “The race was run at a blistering pace and he was just a bit off it and maybe he hit the front a bit soon.

“I think this fast six furlongs will really play to his strengths, but obviously it looks like being a good renewal.

“He has to take on Big Mojo and Charlie Appleby’s horse, Shadow Of Light, looked very good at Newmarket. It’s a good race on paper and will be tough.

“I saw him on Monday and he looked fantastic. Hamad is very happy with him and we’re looking forward to seeing him run.”

While The Strikin Viking may have missed out on Goodwood glory, Big Mojo demonstrated his star quality when scoring over five furlongs in the Molecomb Stakes.

Sporting the colours of Big Evs’ owner Paul Teasdale, Mick Appleby’s charge showed improvement from his Beverley debut to claim Group Three honours on just his second outing and the Rutland handler feels there is more to come moving up in distance.

“He did it very well at Goodwood and I think he has improved again, so he goes there with a very good chance,” said Appleby.

“I think the six furlongs will probably suit him really well and he’s still at the early stages of his career.”

Jack Jones’ stable star Caburn is unbeaten in two starts, landing the valuable Super Sprint at Newbury to supplement a previous six-furlong win at Salisbury.

Jones said: “It’s extremely exciting and we earmarked this after his win at Newbury. We gave him a quiet week after Newbury but his work has been good since and I’m very happy.

“He was screaming out for six furlongs in the Super Sprint and the move back up in distance is very much a positive.

“I would love a splash of rain to just make it good ground or good to soft, but having said that, he has won twice on good to firm so we can’t complain too much.

“He’s a stable star for us and I just hope he can continue putting us in the spotlight. It’s a warm race and I was hoping it might be a little bit kinder – all of the big boys have turned up.

“But we go there unbeaten and the one thing I love about my lad is his battling qualities. He puts his ears back and sticks his head down and wants it and that will hopefully stand him in good stead if he’s thereabouts at the business end.”

Shadow Of Light has looked a special talent in his two outings so far and the Lope De Vega colt now attempts to remain unbeaten and give Charlie Appleby a second win in three years in this race.

Karl Burke’s Andesite has not been seen since striking over course and distance on debut in May, with the form of that given a boost by the runner-up Yah Mo Be There who has since won at Listed level.

Meanwhile, it is Camille Pissarro who represents Aidan O’Brien having pushed subsequent Group One scorer Babouche close in the Anglesey Stakes.

Eve Johnson Houghton’s Richmond Stakes fourth Billboard Star is a model of consistency capable of a bold showing, while Andrew Balding’s Cool Hand Luke finished fourth in the Coventry Stakes before going one place better in the Vintage Stakes and now tries to find the bullseye.

Kevin Ryan’s King’s Call was not disgraced behind Big Mojo in the Molecomb, with Adrian Keatley’s Ayr maiden winner Symbol Of Strength completing the field.