The Strikin Viking makes Wathnan Racing transfer
The Strikin Viking – the exciting colt named after Manchester City star Erling Haaland – will sport the colours of Wathnan Racing on his next start having been the subject of a mid-season transfer to the Qatari-based operation and their trainer Hamad Al-Jehani.
Previously trained and owned by Kevin Ryan and Middleham Park Racing respectively, the son of Inns Of Court made a winning debut at York before running with real credit to finish second in the Group Two Railway Stakes.
His new owners are delighted to have acquired the high-class two-year-old, who will add extra firepower to Al-Jehani’s squad in Newmarket.
Wathnan’s Richard Brown said: “Kevin Ryan and his team have done a very impressive job with The Strikin Viking and Kevin and Tom and Tim Palin of Middleham Park Racing have been a pleasure to deal with.
“Hamad’s got off to an outstanding start in Newmarket with just a handful of horses and Wathnan is keen to support him with some more firepower.
“I’m sure The Strikin Viking will give Wathnan lots of fun over the months ahead.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox